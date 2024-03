BRIEF-Novo Nordisk SeeS Obesity Market With Different Price Points, Segments - CEO Says

Novo Nordisk A/S:

* NOVO NORDISK CEO: I EXPECT TO SEE AN OBESITY MARKET WITH DIFFERENT PRICE POINTS AND DIFFERENT SEGMENTS, A BIT LIKE WE SEE IN MORE ESTABLISHED MEDICINES

* NOVO NORDISK CEO: I EXPECT TO SEE NEW GENERATIONS OF INNOVATIONS IN OBESITY THAT CAN JUSTIFY HIGHER PRICE IN SOME SEGMENTS Further company coverage:

