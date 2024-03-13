China to appoint Zhang Jinliang as chairman of China Construction Bank, sources say

China will appoint Zhang Jinliang as the chairman of state-owned China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), three sources with direct knowledge of matter said. The appointment was reviewed by China Communist Party's organisational department last week and will be announced as soon as this week, said the sources, who declined to be named as the information is confidential.

CCB did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment. Zhang, 54, has served as CCB's president since March 2022 and had previously worked for Bank of China for more than a decade. He graduated from Xiamen University in 1997 with a doctorate in economics.

Zhang will replace current CCB Chairman Tian Guoli, who will retire from the post, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)