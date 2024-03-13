UK economy grows by 0.2% in January

Britain's economic output grew by 0.2% in January, after entering a shallow recession in the second half of 2023, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2% month-on-month expansion of gross domestic product for January.

