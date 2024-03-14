UnitedHealth says its unit Change Healthcare's pharmacy network back online

UnitedHealth Group said on Wednesday that its unit Change Healthcare's pharmacy network was back online, weeks after the cyberattack on the unit.

Change Healthcare processes about 50% of medical claims in the U.S. for around 900,000 physicians, 33,000 pharmacies, 5,500 hospitals and 600 laboratories.

