IAEA and Radiological Society of North America partner to build radiology capacity in LMICs

The IAEA and the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) have signed a strategic partnership agreement to build professional capacity in radiology across low- and-middle-income countries (LMICs), for bolstered diagnostic and medical imaging capabilities in underserved regions across the world.

The agreement was signed by Najat Mokhtar, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications and Mark G. Watson, RSNA Executive Director earlier this month.

“RSNA is proud to be part of this partnership with the IAEA, and we look forward to working together to raise awareness and address health care disparities in underserved areas,” Watson said. “RSNA is strongly committed to promoting health equity and improving access to care around the world. Through collaborations such as this, we are able to bring high-quality radiology resources and training to the places that need them most.”

RSNA supports patient care through education, research and technological innovation. Its members span the full breadth of radiology subspecialities and represent over 150 countries. By leveraging RSNA's extensive network and resources, the IAEA seeks to amplify its efforts in promoting equitable access to high quality radiology services in LMICs, notably through its Rays of Hope initiative.

“The IAEA-RSNA collaboration is a commitment to expand our efforts in combatting global healthcare disparities, particularly in cancer care,” said Mokhtar. “Imaging is an integral part of cancer care, but unfortunately there are still countries that do not have access to diagnostic tools and procedures which are integral for the proper diagnosis and staging of cancer in patients — this collaboration will be a step forward towards building these capacities,” she said.

Medical imaging plays a vital role in achieving the best health outcomes for cancer patients — it is an essential tool used to guide all major medical decisions, from diagnosis to disease staging, therapeutic planning and the assessment of therapeutic response.

“Medical imaging is pivotal in every patient’s continuum of care,” said RSNA President Curtis P. Langlotz,. “By working together to bring key medical imaging services and resources to underserved parts of the world, the IAEA and RSNA can make great strides toward reducing healthcare disparities and improving patient outcomes.”

This agreement notably builds on the collaboration between the IAEA and RSNA, which contributed to the Lancet Oncology Commission on Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine.

“The Commission report, published in 2021, spotlights dramatic inequalities in imaging resources and outlines a compelling health economics case for countries, illustrating that scaling up access to medical imaging for cancer patients would yield substantial health and economic benefits,” stated May Abdel-Wahab, Director of the Division of Human Health, Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications.

Key highlights of the agreement include:

Outreach and advocacy to collaborate on awareness-raising of global healthcare inequalities, especially but not only for cancer imaging.

Capacity building towards enhancing the skills and expertise of healthcare professionals in radiology through educational programs, conferences, and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Increased access to radiology networks, educational materials, and global learning programs offered by RSNA for continuous professional development.

Collaboration in research and innovation, promoting the exchange of best practices and the development of strategic frameworks to address evolving healthcare challenges.

“Our alliance with RSNA is not just about cooperation – it is about a mutual dedication to improving healthcare outcomes and ensuring that quality medical imaging services reach every corner of the globe,” concluded Lisa Stevens, Director of the Programme of Action for Cancer Therapy, IAEA Technical Cooperation Department.