BRIEF-UAE signs cooperation agreement with Hungary worth up to $7 billion

(Corrects to read 'worth up to $7 billion' (not 'worth $7 billion') in headline and first bullet point) March 16 (Reuters) -

* UAE BUSINESSMAN MOHAMED ALABBAR'S EAGLE HILLS PROPERTIES SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH HUNGARY WORTH UP TO $7 BILLION (NOT 'WORTH $7 BILLION') * EAGLE HILLS PROPERTIES TO COOPERATE WITH HUNGARY'S GOVERNMENT TO BUILD TALLEST TOWER IN EUROPE, SHOPPING MALL AND DEVELOP PARTIALLY ABANDONED RAILWAY STATION IN CAPITAL, BUDAPEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)