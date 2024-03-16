BRIEF-UAE signs cooperation agreement with Hungary worth up to $7 billion
Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 16:51 IST
(Corrects to read 'worth up to $7 billion' (not 'worth $7 billion') in headline and first bullet point) March 16 (Reuters) -
* UAE BUSINESSMAN MOHAMED ALABBAR'S EAGLE HILLS PROPERTIES SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH HUNGARY WORTH UP TO $7 BILLION (NOT 'WORTH $7 BILLION') * EAGLE HILLS PROPERTIES TO COOPERATE WITH HUNGARY'S GOVERNMENT TO BUILD TALLEST TOWER IN EUROPE, SHOPPING MALL AND DEVELOP PARTIALLY ABANDONED RAILWAY STATION IN CAPITAL, BUDAPEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
