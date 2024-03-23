Fire at concert hall near Moscow where shooting took place covers 12,900 sq m, says Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2024 01:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 01:58 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The total area of a fire raging at the Crocus City Hall concert centre near Moscow floowing a mass shooting incident is 12,900 square metres, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Friday.
The fire has yet to be brought under control, Interfax reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Interfax
- Moscow
- Crocus City Hall
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says it downed 33 out of 37 Russian drones, infrastructure in Odesa region hit
Two killed, 26 injured in Russian attack on Ukraine's Sumy, officials say
Olympics-IOC to discuss Russians, Belarusians joining Paris 2024 ceremony on March 19
Two killed, 26 injured in Russian attack on Ukraine's Sumy, officials say
Olympics-IOC to discuss Russians, Belarusians joining Paris 2024 ceremony on March 19