Left Menu

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with 3 astronauts docks at the International Space Station

A Russian spacecraft with three astronauts successfully docked Monday at the International Space Station.The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Russian Oleg Novitsky and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus reached the space outpost after Saturdays blastoff from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan that followed an aborted launch attempt two days earlier.Thursdays attempted launch was halted by an automatic safety system about 20 seconds before the scheduled liftoff.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 21:36 IST
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with 3 astronauts docks at the International Space Station
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian spacecraft with three astronauts successfully docked Monday at the International Space Station.

The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Russian Oleg Novitsky and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus reached the space outpost after Saturday's blastoff from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan that followed an aborted launch attempt two days earlier.

Thursday's attempted launch was halted by an automatic safety system about 20 seconds before the scheduled liftoff. The head of the Russian space agency, Yuri Borisov, said the aborted launch was triggered by a voltage drop in a power source.

The three astronauts join the station's crew consisting of NASA astronauts Loral O'Hara, Matthew Dominick, Mike Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, as well as Russians Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub, and Alexander Grebenkin.

Novitsky, Vasilevskaya and O'Hara will return to Earth on April 6.

The space station, which has served as a symbol of post-Cold War international cooperation, is now one of the last remaining areas of collaboration between Russia and the West amid tensions over Moscow's military action in Ukraine. NASA and its partners hope to continue operating the orbiting outpost until 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024