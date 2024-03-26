Tejas Networks, Telecom Egypt ink pact to speed-up vision of Digital Egypt

Tata Group-backed telecom gear-maker Tejas Networks on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Telecom Egypt, Information Technology Industry Development Agency and National Telecom Institute to replicate its experience of implementing Bharatnet (Rural Broadband Project) and NKN (National Knowledge Network) projects in Egypt.

The agreement aims to accelerate the vision of Digital Egypt, upskill Egyptian engineers and technicians, establish local manufacturing and R&D facilities, and set up technical support services in Egypt, according to a regulatory filing.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect has been signed with Telecom Egypt (TE), ITIDA (Information Technology Industry Development Agency) and NTI (National Telecom Institute).

''Other broad areas of cooperation include capacity building of Egyptian engineers and technicians on state-of-the-art telecom and networking technologies, establishing local manufacturing and R&D facilities for Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) products, and setting up technical support services in Egypt both for customers within the country as well as for the larger Africa and Middle East region,'' it said.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Egypt, Amr Talaat said it is a comprehensive agreement that seeks to promote localization of world-class communications products, inject new Indian investments into Egypt, create job opportunities, and develop research cadres in various fields of communications.

''It is an important milestone for both organizations as we jointly strive to accelerate the vision of a Digital Egypt by leveraging the best practices and learnings from Tejas's experience of successfully designing and delivering 500+ complex, carrier-class networks in India and beyond,'' CEO and Managing Director of Tejas Networks, Anand Athreya said.

Bangalore-based Tejas Networks Ltd designs and manufactures wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, defence and government entities in over 75 countries.

