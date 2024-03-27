New Google Chrome for Snapdragon-powered Windows laptops now available

A fully optimized version of Chrome browser for Windows PCs powered by Snapdragon has started rolling out ahead of the release of PCs powered by the Snapdragon X Elite compute platform in mid-2024. The optimized version provides a dramatic performance improvement over previous versions.

"We've designed Chrome browser to be fast, secure and easy to use across desktops and mobile devices, and we’re always looking for ways to bring this experience to more people. Our close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will help ensure that Chrome users get the best possible experience while browsing the Web on current ARM-compatible PCs," said Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President, Google.

Chrome for Windows on Snapdragon is available for download to anyone with an existing Windows on Snapdragon device. Preliminary tests on Snapdragon X Elite reference devices show the new Chrome version offering a dramatic performance improvement in the Speedometer 2.1 benchmark, Qualcomm said.

"The new version of Google Chrome will help cement Snapdragon X Elite's role as the premier platform for Windows PCs starting in mid-2024. The PC industry is on the cusp of an inflection point, and as we enter the era of the AI PC, we can’t wait to see Chrome shine by taking advantage of the powerful Snapdragon X Elite system," said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Inc.