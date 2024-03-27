Left Menu

Travis Perkins CEO to step down

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 12:52 IST
Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building material, said on Wednesday its CEO Nick Roberts will step down from the role, after five years at the helm.

Roberts, 55, has agreed to remain in the role until a successor is identified, the company said in a statement. The CEO's departure comes weeks after Travis Perkins flagged another year of challenging demand following a 39% drop in its 2023 profit.

Earlier this month, the company said it was reviewing some of its consumer-facing Toolstation businesses in Europe.

