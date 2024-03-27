US offers financial award for information on 'Blackcat' hackers

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it will offer up to $10 million for information on the "Blackcat" ransomware gang who UnitedHealth Group believe carried out a cyber attack on the company's tech unit.

"The ALPHV Blackcat ransomware-as-a-service group compromised computer networks of critical infrastructure sectors in the United States and worldwide," the department said in a statement announcing the reward offer.

