US offers financial award for information on 'Blackcat' hackers
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 19:58 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it will offer up to $10 million for information on the "Blackcat" ransomware gang who UnitedHealth Group believe carried out a cyber attack on the company's tech unit.
"The ALPHV Blackcat ransomware-as-a-service group compromised computer networks of critical infrastructure sectors in the United States and worldwide," the department said in a statement announcing the reward offer.
