Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 18:29 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China's Taobao working with startup on deliveries by reusable rocket

Chinese rocket maker Space Epoch is working with Alibaba's online shopping platform Taobao to make reusable rockets for express deliveries that could arrive globally in an hour, Space Epoch announced on Sunday. The project is in early trial stages and aims to develop a rocket that can carry up to ten tons of cargo in a 120 cubic metre container, Space Epoch said in a notice posted on its official WeChat social media account.

