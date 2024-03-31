Left Menu

Tata Steel's West Bokaro Division onboards new batch of transgender employees

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 31-03-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 22:43 IST
Tata Steel's West Bokaro Division onboards new batch of transgender employees
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel's West Bokaro Division onboarded a new batch of 14 transgender employees as heavy earth moving machinery operator trainees during a ceremony marking the International Transgender Day of Visibility on Sunday. The company's total transgender workforce now stands at 120, it said in a statement. Tata Steel focuses on creating a respectful and supportive environment for all employees “regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation or any other factor”, it said.

“We are confident that our new trainees will make valuable contributions to our team, and we are committed to providing them with the support and opportunities they need to succeed,” said Anurag Dixit, General Manager, West Bokaro Division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024