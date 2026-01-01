Left Menu

Australia Assembles High-Stakes Squad for T20 World Cup Amid Injury Concerns

Australia has announced its provisional squad for the T20 World Cup, including injured players Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, and big-hitter Tim David. Preparations include enhanced spin options. The final squad is due by January 31, with the World Cup starting February 11 against Ireland.

Updated: 01-01-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 09:01 IST
Australia has unveiled its provisional squad for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup with an intense focus on managing player fitness and readiness. Despite injuries, fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been named, alongside power-hitter Tim David.

Selectors have expanded their spin options to adapt to conditions in Sri Lanka and India, including surprise picks of left-arm spinners Matt Kuhnemann and Cooper Connolly. Veteran leg-spinner Adam Zampa will anchor the spin department with support from Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Short.

Cricket Australia has until January 31 to finalize the squad, as they eye a strong start to the tournament against Ireland on February 11. Mitchell Marsh will lead the team aimed at capturing World Cup glory amidst formidable competition.

