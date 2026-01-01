Australia Assembles High-Stakes Squad for T20 World Cup Amid Injury Concerns

Australia has unveiled its provisional squad for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup with an intense focus on managing player fitness and readiness. Despite injuries, fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been named, alongside power-hitter Tim David.

Selectors have expanded their spin options to adapt to conditions in Sri Lanka and India, including surprise picks of left-arm spinners Matt Kuhnemann and Cooper Connolly. Veteran leg-spinner Adam Zampa will anchor the spin department with support from Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Short.

Cricket Australia has until January 31 to finalize the squad, as they eye a strong start to the tournament against Ireland on February 11. Mitchell Marsh will lead the team aimed at capturing World Cup glory amidst formidable competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)