Left Menu

Naxalite Encounter in Bihar: Rewarded Rebel Neutralized

A Naxalite, Dayanand Malakar, with a Rs 50,000 bounty, was killed in a police encounter in Bihar's Begusarai district. Malakar, linked with over 14 criminal cases, was targeted during a joint operation by the STF and district police. Two associates were arrested and weapons seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-01-2026 08:46 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 08:46 IST
Naxalite Encounter in Bihar: Rewarded Rebel Neutralized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious Naxalite with a Rs 50,000 reward on his head met his demise during an encounter with the authorities in Bihar's Begusarai district, according to police sources.

Identified as Dayanand Malakar, the deceased was the north-Bihar Central Zonal Committee secretary for the banned CPI-Maoist, with numerous cases pending against him. Two of Malakar's associates were apprehended amidst the operation, explained officials.

The action unfolded on Wednesday evening in the Teghra area, as a joint team from the Special Task Force and district police, acting on intelligence, confronted Malakar. The encounter resulted in Malakar's injuries, leading to his death at a government hospital. Recoveries at the scene included a 5.56 MM INSAS rifle, a pistol, and multiple cartridges.

TRENDING

1
New Year Hopes: Strengthening India's Future in 2026

New Year Hopes: Strengthening India's Future in 2026

 India
2
Mumbai Welcomes 2026 with Unexpected Rains

Mumbai Welcomes 2026 with Unexpected Rains

 India
3
Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Military Provocations

Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Military Provocations

 Global
4
Candlelight Protest Ignites Demand for Justice in Anjel Chakma's Case

Candlelight Protest Ignites Demand for Justice in Anjel Chakma's Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026