Naxalite Encounter in Bihar: Rewarded Rebel Neutralized

A notorious Naxalite with a Rs 50,000 reward on his head met his demise during an encounter with the authorities in Bihar's Begusarai district, according to police sources.

Identified as Dayanand Malakar, the deceased was the north-Bihar Central Zonal Committee secretary for the banned CPI-Maoist, with numerous cases pending against him. Two of Malakar's associates were apprehended amidst the operation, explained officials.

The action unfolded on Wednesday evening in the Teghra area, as a joint team from the Special Task Force and district police, acting on intelligence, confronted Malakar. The encounter resulted in Malakar's injuries, leading to his death at a government hospital. Recoveries at the scene included a 5.56 MM INSAS rifle, a pistol, and multiple cartridges.