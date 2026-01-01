Left Menu

Candlelight Protest Ignites Demand for Justice in Anjel Chakma's Case

Students from the northeast protested in Dehradun against the killing of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old from Tripura, demanding justice and highlighting alleged racial discrimination. The Unified Tripura Students Association led the march, calling on authorities to address and investigate the claims of racism.

Students
  • Country:
  • India

Northeast students conducted a candlelight march protest in Dehradun, demanding justice for the killing of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old from Tripura. The protest, organized by the Unified Tripura Students Association, raised concerns over racial discrimination allegations.

The students gathered outside Gandhi Park and marched to the heart of the city, Ghantaghar, chanting slogans like 'Stop Racism' and 'We Want Justice.' They accused the authorities of downplaying the incident and not acknowledging racial motives.

Anjel Chakma, an MBA student, succumbed to injuries after being attacked on December 9. The police maintain that their investigation has yet to unearth evidence supporting racial discrimination claims. Despite police denials of racial implications, the protest reflects broader concerns among northeast communities in the region.

