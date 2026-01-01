Election Hurdles: Scrutiny Shakes BMC Candidature

In a recent turn of events leading up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, several candidates have faced disqualification due to discrepancies in their nomination papers. Errors in documentation, incomplete forms, and missing mandatory certificates have emerged as primary reasons for this electoral shake-up.

Despite the efforts of major political parties like Congress, BJP, AAP, NCP, and BSP to streamline the nomination process, the last-minute rush contributed to a significant number of rejections. As parties finalized seat-sharing strategies, delays in critical submissions affected both independent and party candidates.

Election officials have confirmed that those rejected will be barred from contesting, rendering the political landscape uncertain until all scrutiny procedures conclude. Notably, independents accounted for the highest number of rejections, although established parties were not immune to errors.

