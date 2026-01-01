Left Menu

Trump Extends Tariff Delay on Home Furnishings

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation delaying tariffs on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities by another year. This move affects home furnishing imports and was announced by the White House on Wednesday.

In a move that impacts the home furnishings import sector, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation delaying scheduled tariff increases on key products. The announcement was made by the White House on Wednesday.

The decision affects items like upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities, giving importers a one-year reprieve from higher costs.

The proclamation is part of ongoing tariff discussions and reflects the administration's stance on trade and economic strategy.

