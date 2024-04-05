Left Menu

Paytm parent One97 Communication approves grant of 91,250 stock options

Updated: 05-04-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 16:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Paytm parent company One97 Communications on Friday announced approval of grant of 91,250 stock options under ESOP 2019.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company's board has also approved allotment of fully paid-up 2,91,388 equity shares having face value of Rs 1 each to eligible employees under ESOP 2008 and 2019, as per a stock exchange filing.

It said each stock option (of 91,250 stock under ESOP 2019) is convertible into one fully paid up equity share having face value of Rs 1 each. The exercise price per stock option is Rs 9.

The company further said that out of the total equity shares allotted to eligible employees, 2,86,997 equity shares were under One 97 Employees Stock Option Scheme 2019 (ESOP 2019) and 4,391 equity shares under ESOP 2008.

These were issued on April 4, 2024, according to the filing.

After the allotment, the equity shares capital of the company has increased to over Rs 63.57 crore.

