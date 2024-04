BRIEF-Industry Group Windeurope On China Probe: Only Natural That EU Commission Uses Instruments At Its Disposal To Ensure Fair Competition

April 9 (Reuters) -

* INDUSTRY GROUP WINDEUROPE ON CHINA PROBE: IT IS ONLY NATURAL THAT THE EU COMMISSION USES THE INSTRUMENTS AT ITS DISPOSAL TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)

