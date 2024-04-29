US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on megacap strength, Fed verdict awaited
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as Tesla and Apple led gains in megacap companies, while investors exercised caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.5 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 38,282.16. The S&P 500 rose 14.2 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 5,114.13, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 79.1 points, or 0.50%, to 16,006.998 at the opening bell.
