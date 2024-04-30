Left Menu

Russian strike kills at least two in Ukraine's Kharkiv, say officials

A Russian strike killed at least two people and wounded six more in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, according to local officials. The emergency services were working at the site, local officials said. Russia denies targeting civilians in the war that is now in its third year.

Updated: 30-04-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:17 IST
A Russian strike killed at least two people and wounded six more in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, according to local officials. The Russian forces used guided bombs to carry out the attack on the city, according to preliminary information, Governor Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

The attack damaged a residential building in one of the city districts, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. The emergency services were working at the site, local officials said. Russia denies targeting civilians in the war that is now in its third year.

