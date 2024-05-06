Experience Back-to-School Savings: Elevate Your Tech Essentials with MSI's Academic Offers

As the new academic session approaches and back-to-school time draws near, retail platforms are bustling with exciting deals and discounts. Those looking to equip themselves for the upcoming school year with a new laptop can seize the moment, as MSI has announced discounts of up to 40% on their Gaming and Business & Productivity series of laptops, from April 17 to June 30, 2024. These offers are available on Flipkart, Amazon, and authorized MSI retail stores.

For more details on the offers: https://in.msi.com/Promotion/2024-spring-sale-laptop/nb The following options are available with exciting features and offers; students can pick the one that best suits their needs: AI Ready Laptops MSI's newest AI-powered laptops introduce an innovative AI engine, reshaping the computing landscape and offering users an unparalleled experience. Featuring latest Intel Core Ultra Processors a pioneering NPU chip, these laptops boost performance across various AI-related tasks, ensuring smooth operation and maximum efficiency. The integration of the NPU chip marks a significant advancement, redefining standards for productivity and creativity in computing. These laptops with cutting-edge capabilities not only enhance productivity but also inspire creativity, establishing new benchmarks for performance and innovation. Starting at Rs. 99,990/-, the AI laptops present an exceptional opportunity for students to enhance their academic and creative endeavors: My first MSI AI-Ready Laptop – Prestige Series MSI's Prestige series laptops merge style and technology, ideal for students and budding creators. The Prestige 16 AI Studio boasts an Intel Core i7 processor and a 16-inch display, perfect for precise work. Meanwhile, the Prestige 13 AI Evo, featuring an Intel Core i5 processor and a compact 13-inch display, prioritizes mobility and productivity. Both models offer exceptional performance and AI features, catering to modern student needs. Plus, they're part of MSI's back-to-school sales, available at exciting prices of INR 1,14,990/- and INR 99,990/-, respectively.

Cyborg 15 AI For students seeking a dynamic gaming and productivity companion, the MSI Cyborg 15 AI offers an array of essential features. With its Intel Ultra 5 processor, RTX 2050 graphics card, 125H 16 GB RAM, and 1 TB SSD storage, it ensures smooth multitasking and lightning-fast performance for both gaming and academic tasks. Additionally, with the option for an RTX graphics card, it delivers unparalleled graphics performance for immersive gaming experiences. Its sleek design and advanced cooling system make it ideal for long study sessions or intense gaming marathons. Whether diving into virtual worlds or tackling assignments, the MSI Cyborg 15 AI is available at a starting price of INR 99,990/-, providing the versatility and power students need to excel in both realms.

Mainstream Laptops MSI's mainstream laptops cater to students' diverse needs, combining performance with affordability. They excel at everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming lectures, and completing assignments, ensuring a seamless workflow. This year, MSI introduced the Thin 15 series to its mainstream lineup, providing students with a sleek and lightweight option. Available with both AMD and Intel platforms, users have the flexibility to choose according to their preferences. MSI's mainstream laptops are available at a starting price of Rs. 30,990/-, making them an unbeatable choice for students seeking reliability and performance: MSI Thin A15 The MSI thin is an impressive laptop that caters to the needs of students seeking a powerful yet portable device. Sporting Ryzen 5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, it ensures smooth performance for both academic tasks and leisure activities like gaming or content creation. Despite its robust features, the laptop remains lightweight at just 1.8 kg, making it convenient to carry around campus or while traveling. Overall, the MSI Thin strikes an excellent balance between performance, portability, and affordability, making it an ideal choice for students looking for a versatile and reliable laptop, available at a starting price of INR 65,990/- MSI GF63 Thin For students in search of a powerful and versatile laptop, the MSI GF63 gaming laptop series offers an impressive range of options to suit various needs and budgets. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with 16 GB RAM and a fast 512 GB SSD, these laptops ensure smooth multitasking and rapid data access for academic tasks, content creation, and light gaming. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, ranging from the entry-level RTX 2050 to the high-performance RTX 4060, provide exceptional visual performance, enabling students to enjoy immersive gaming experiences and handle graphic-intensive applications with ease. Available at a starting price of INR 57,990/-, MSI GF63 offers the perfect blend of performance, portability, and affordability for students.

MSI Modern series For students seeking versatile laptop, the MSI Modern series offers a range of options to suit various needs and preferences. Powered by the Intel Core processors, these laptops deliver impressive performance for multitasking, academic tasks, and entertainment. The Modern series features a sleek and lightweight design, making it easy to carry between classes or study sessions. The full range of specifications includes options for different processors, RAM capacities, storage sizes, and display resolutions, allowing students to choose the configuration that best fits their requirements. Whether typing up assignments, streaming lectures, or unwinding with favorite movies, the MSI Modern series of laptops, available at a starting price of INR 33,990/-, provides the performance and versatility to keep up with the busy student life.

Appended below are all the offers from MSI's Back to School sales: Model CPU + GPU SSP Flipkart Offers Vector GP68 HX 13VG 214IN Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13700HX RTX4070, GDDR6 16 GB INR 1,84,990 Stealth 15 A13VF 074IN Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13620H RTX4060, GDDR6 16 GB INR 1,59,990 Pulse 17 B13VGK 252IN Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13700HX RTX4070, GDDR6 16 GB INR 1,39,990 Katana 17 B12VGK 672IN Intel Core i7 12th Gen 12650H RTX4070, GDDR6 16GB INR 1,34,990 Pulse 17 B13VFK 667IN Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13700H RTX4060, GDDR6 16GB INR 1,28,990 Katana 17 B12VFK 673IN Intel Core i7 12th Gen 12650H RTX4060, GDDR6 16GB INR 1,10,990 GF63 12VF 663IN Intel Core i7 12th Gen 12650H RTX4060, GDDR6 16GB INR 97,990 GF63 12VE 664IN Intel Core i7 12th Gen 12650H RTX4050, GDDR6 16GB INR 90,990.00 GF63 12VF 268IN Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12450H RTX4060, GDDR6 16GB INR 83,990.00 GF63 12UCX 265IN Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12450H RTX2050, GDDR6 16GB INR 57,990.00 Modern 15 B13M Intel Core i7 13th Gen 1355U Intel Integrated Iris Xe Graphics INR 65,990 Modern 15 B13M Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U Intel Integrated Iris Xe Graphics INR 54,990 Modern 14 C13M Intel Core i7 13th Gen 1355U Intel Integrated Iris Xe Graphics INR 64,990 Modern 14 C13M Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U Intel Integrated Iris Xe Graphics INR 53,990 Modern 14 C12M Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U Intel Integrated Iris Xe Graphics INR 43,990 Modern 14 C12M Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U Intel Integrated Iris Xe Graphics INR 40,990 Modern 14 C12M Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U Intel Integrated UHD Graphics INR 34,990 Modern 14 C12M Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U Intel Integrated UHD Graphics INR 33,990 Modern 14 C7M AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 7530U AMD Radeon AMD Graphics INR 40,990 Modern 14 C7M AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 7530U AMD Radeon AMD Graphics INR 36,990 Amazon Offers Cyborg 15 A12VE Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H RTX4050, GDDR6 16GB INR 79,990 Cyborg 15 A12VE Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H RTX4050, GDDR6 16GB INR 72,990 Katana 15 B12UDXK Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H RTX3050, GDDR6 8GB INR 69,990 Thin GF63 12VE Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H RTX4050, GDDR6 16GB INR 84,990 Thin GF63 12VE Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H RTX4050, GDDR6 16GB INR 77,990 Cyborg 15 A12UCX Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H RTX2050, GDDR6 16GB INR 54,990 Cyborg 15 A12UCX Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H RTX2050, GDDR6 8GB INR 51,990 Sword 15 A12VF Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H RTX4060, GDDR6 16GB INR 1,02,990 Modern 15 B13M Intel 13th Gen. i7-1355U Iris Xe Graphics INR 65,990 Modern 15 B13M Intel 13th Gen. i5-1335U Iris Xe Graphics INR 54,990 Modern 14 C13M Intel 13th Gen. i7-1355U Iris Xe Graphics INR 64,990 Modern 14 C13M Intel 13th Gen. i5-1335U Iris Xe Graphics INR 52,990 Modern 14 C12M Intel 12th Gen. i7-1255U Iris Xe Graphics INR 49,990 Modern 15 B7M AMD Ryzen 5-7530U AMD Radeon Graphics INR 42,990 Modern 15 B7M AMD Ryzen 5-7530U AMD Radeon Graphics INR 39,990 About MSI MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

MSI Gaming: https://in.msi.com/ MSI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MSIGamingIndia/ https://www.facebook.com/MSIIndia MSI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msigaming_india/ https://www.instagram.com/msi_india/?hl=en *All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

