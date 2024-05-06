Original: HIGHLIGHTS Revised: Tournament Highlights: Thrilling Matches, Unforgettable Moments

Following are the top stories at 1.15 pm: NATION: ELN15 ELECTIONS-OD-MODI **** BJD govt will expire on June 4: PM Modi in Odisha Berhampur (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the expiry date of the BJD government in Odisha is June 4, the day the assembly election results will be announced. **** DEL9 ED-JH-2NDLD CASH **** ED recovers huge cash from domestic help allegedly linked to Jharkhand minister's secretary Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed to have recovered a huge amount of ''unaccounted'' cash during searches at the premises of a domestic help allegedly linked to the secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, official sources said. ***** ELN14 ELECTIONS-CONG-PM **** BJP steadily reduced Odisha's central funding, PM 'neglecting' people of state: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said the BJP has steadily reduced Odisha's central funding in recent years and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ''neglecting'' the people of the state. **** ELN16 ELECTIONS-CHIDAMBARAM-MANIFESTO **** Go back to middle school or consult eye doctor: Chidambaram to BJP leaders criticising manifesto New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the BJP for criticising the Congress manifesto, party leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that if the ruling party leaders read the words 'generation of wealth' as 'redistribution of wealth', they should either go back to middle school or consult an eye doctor. **** ELN7 ELECTIONS-KA-VOTING-CURTAIN RAISER **** BJP, Congress again set for battle in 14 LS seats in Karnataka Bengaluru: The Congress and BJP will lock horns on the electoral battleground again in less than a fortnight in Karnataka, as the stage is set for the second phase of elections in the 14 remaining Lok Sabha seats on Tuesday. **** ELX4 ELECTIONS-AS-WOMEN-CANDIDATES **** Assam LS polls: Decline in women candidates but female voters outnumber men Guwahati: Despite Assam having more women voters, only 12 female candidates are contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, down from the previous count of 14. By Durba Ghosh **** ELX3 ELECTIONS-WB-BISHNUPUR-PROFILE **** A battle of former spouses-turned-political foes looms over crisis-ridden Bishnupur in Bengal Bankura: Drinking water crisis and demand for better roads resonate among the electorate in West Bengal's Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency whose 'ex-factor' constitute a divorced couple, Saumitra Khan and Sujata Mondal, locked in an electoral battle as BJP and TMC candidates, respectively. By Amitava Roy **** DEL13 CONG-CHINA **** Cong criticises Modi govt's China policy New Delhi: The Congress on Monday targeted the Modi government on Chinese transgressions, and asked whether it has ''surrendered'' thousands of square kilometres in Depsang and Demchok to China or is it still trying to return to the status quo ante before May 5, 2020. **** DEL14 CISCE-RESULTS **** CISCE results announced: 99.47% students pass class 10 exams, 98.19 pass percentage in class 12 New Delhi: Girls outshone boys in class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, results of which were announced on Monday morning. **** DEL8 VICE CHANCELLORS-RAHUL **** VCs, other academicians accuse Rahul of spreading falsehood on varsity appointments New Delhi: As many as 181 academicians, including vice chancellors and former VCs, have accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading ''falsehood'' regarding the appointment process for university heads and sought lawful action against him. **** BOM5 GJ-SCHOOLS-BOMB THREAT **** Ahead of LS polls, 6 schools in Ahmedabad receive emails threatening bomb blasts Ahmedabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, six schools here have received emails threatening bomb blasts, police said on Monday. **** LEGAL: LGD8 DL-COURT-KAVITHA **** Excise case: Delhi court denies bail to BRS Leader K Kavitha New Delhi: A court here on Monday dismissed the bail applications filed by BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption and money laundering cases being probed by the CBI and ED in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. **** BUSINESS: DEL15 BIZ-PMI-SERVICES **** India's service activity growth in April among fastest in 14 years: PMI New Delhi: India's services sector growth eased slightly in April but growth of new business and output remained sharp and among the fastest in 14 years amid favourable economic conditions and strong demand, a monthly survey said on Monday. **** FOREIGN: FGN9 LANKA-INDIA-FERRY-SERVICE **** Ferry service to resume between Sri Lanka's Jaffna and Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu Colombo: The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai (KKS) suburb of Jaffna district in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka is set to resume on May 13, the Indian High Commission said on Monday. ****

