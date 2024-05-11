4Point2 Technologies AR Empowers Major Political Party with Innovative Election Strategy

4point2 TechnologiesÂ Pvt. Ltd, a leading tech company, is proud to announce the development of an innovative augmented reality technology that is revolutionizing the way voters engage with political campaigns. This technology is currently being used in the TDP campaign by Chandrababu Naidu for the ongoing Andhra Pradesh elections. It is providing an immersive and interactive way for communicating the candidates' messages.

One of the features of this technology is the life-like holographic speech, which allows Chandrababu Naidu to speak to every voter including IT professionals & other corporate sectors at their offices or visit their apartment flats for door-to-door campaigns. In this way, it is easy to break the barriers of traditional campaigning methods where these sectors were not touched upon due to their accessibility. For the first time, Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP candidates will reach out to these segments in their offices and homes.

This technology can be used by all constituency candidates, supporters, and followers in Andhra Pradesh.

Through the AR Technology, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu appears to talk about the TDP super six benefits. This feature is designed to provide voters with a comprehensive understanding of TDP's vision for Andhra Pradesh and its promises to voters.

In addition to these features, voters can take photos with Chandrababu Naidu and share them on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, with the campaign hashtags and messages.

To experience this yourself visit:Â www.manacbn.com Â 4point2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technologies. ''With this innovative technology, TDP has been able to engage voters in an unprecedented manner like never before,'' according toÂ Mr.K. Shiva Kumar, Founder, Chairman & MD of the company.

About 4POINT2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Â 4POINT2 Technologies empowers clients to create engaging, interactive, and immersive content experiences with their customers. As the go-to interface on mobile screens, 4Point2 lets customers see products in a whole new dimension. A leader in innovation, service, and consultation, the organization stands tall with a cumulative leadership experience of 80+ years. 4point2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has been a trailblazer in technology developing customized applications, custom publishing, and digital space since 2010.

For More information Please contact: K.Shiva KumarÂ Founder, Chairman & MD, 4POINT2 Technologies Mobile: 91489 88344 Email: shivakumar@4point2tech.com Â Website: www.4point2tech.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2409739/4POINT_AR.jpg

