Left Menu

4Point2 Technologies AR Empowers Major Political Party with Innovative Election Strategy

This feature is designed to provide voters with a comprehensive understanding of TDPs vision for Andhra Pradesh and its promises to voters.In addition to these features, voters can take photos with Chandrababu Naidu and share them on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, with the campaign hashtags and messages.To experience this yourself visit www.manacbn.com 4point2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 11-05-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 17:49 IST
4Point2 Technologies AR Empowers Major Political Party with Innovative Election Strategy

4point2 TechnologiesÂ Pvt. Ltd, a leading tech company, is proud to announce the development of an innovative augmented reality technology that is revolutionizing the way voters engage with political campaigns. This technology is currently being used in the TDP campaign by Chandrababu Naidu for the ongoing Andhra Pradesh elections. It is providing an immersive and interactive way for communicating the candidates' messages.

One of the features of this technology is the life-like holographic speech, which allows Chandrababu Naidu to speak to every voter including IT professionals & other corporate sectors at their offices or visit their apartment flats for door-to-door campaigns. In this way, it is easy to break the barriers of traditional campaigning methods where these sectors were not touched upon due to their accessibility. For the first time, Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP candidates will reach out to these segments in their offices and homes.

This technology can be used by all constituency candidates, supporters, and followers in Andhra Pradesh.

Through the AR Technology, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu appears to talk about the TDP super six benefits. This feature is designed to provide voters with a comprehensive understanding of TDP's vision for Andhra Pradesh and its promises to voters.

In addition to these features, voters can take photos with Chandrababu Naidu and share them on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, with the campaign hashtags and messages.

To experience this yourself visit:Â www.manacbn.com Â 4point2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technologies. ''With this innovative technology, TDP has been able to engage voters in an unprecedented manner like never before,'' according toÂ Mr.K. Shiva Kumar, Founder, Chairman & MD of the company.

About 4POINT2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Â 4POINT2 Technologies empowers clients to create engaging, interactive, and immersive content experiences with their customers. As the go-to interface on mobile screens, 4Point2 lets customers see products in a whole new dimension. A leader in innovation, service, and consultation, the organization stands tall with a cumulative leadership experience of 80+ years. 4point2 Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has been a trailblazer in technology developing customized applications, custom publishing, and digital space since 2010.

For More information Please contact: K.Shiva KumarÂ Founder, Chairman & MD, 4POINT2 Technologies Mobile: 91489 88344 Email: shivakumar@4point2tech.com Â Website: www.4point2tech.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2409739/4POINT_AR.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024