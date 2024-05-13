US STOCKS-Wall St set to open slightly higher at start of data-heavy week

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Monday, nearing record peaks following a recent run of gains, with investors awaiting key inflation figures this week to gauge the likelihood of interest rate cuts in 2024.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite on Friday registered their third week of gains in a row for the first time since January, while the Dow posted its biggest weekly gain since mid-December. The indexes were back near all-time highs hit in March, boosted by stronger-than-expected earnings reports and signs of a cooling labor market that fueled bets of one or two rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year.

"Not only is earnings coming better than anticipated, but the outlook has been raised," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC. "Market likes that but also needs to get some level of comfort that inflation is not going back up and potentially going down to give the Fed cover for at least one or maybe two cuts before the end of the year."

The keenly awaited inflation data on Wednesday is expected to show that core consumer prices rose 0.3% on a month-over-month basis in April, for an annual rise of 3.6%, according to economists forecasts in a Reuters poll. Investors will also focus on a spate of economic readings this week, including monthly producer prices, retail sales and weekly jobless claims.

While Fed policymakers have reassured markets the next policy move is not a rate rise, the timing of the first cut remains uncertain. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is scheduled to speak later in the day. Traders are currently pricing in rate cuts of 42 bps from the Fed by the end of 2024, according to LSEG's rate probabilities app, with odds for a September rate cut of at least 25 bps at 63%.

Major companies reporting this week include Home Depot , Walmart, Cisco and Alibaba. Of the 459 S&P 500 companies that reported through Friday, 77.3% beat analysts' profit estimates, according to LSEG data. The long-term average is 66.7%.

By 8:25 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.19%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis climbed 50 points, or 0.28%, and Dow e-minis added 57 points, or 0.14% Alphabet slipped nearly 2% premarket as Microsoft-backed OpenAI looked set to announce its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search product on Monday. Microsoft edged up 0.5%.

Arm Holdings climbed 3.4% after Nikkei Asia reported the SoftBank Group-backed chip designer plans to develop AI chips, seeking to launch the first products in 2025. Meme stock GameStop soared 33% after social media persona "Roaring Kitty", whose online posts helped spark the 2021 trading frenzy in the company's shares, posted his first tweet on X after three years.

AMC Entertainment jumped 13%. Kenvue shed almost 1% after healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson said it will offload its entire 9.5% stake in the Tylenol maker.

