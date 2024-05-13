2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Delhi Poll Panel Chief Predicts Increased Technological Advancements

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls are more tech-driven as compared to the 2019 general elections with authorities relying on mobile applications for election management, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy said.

In an interview with PTI, the senior poll official said not only has technology made things easier, it has also brought in a lot of transparency.

Explaining how technology is being used, Krishnamurthy said the Election Commission (EC) has developed an application through which relevant stakeholders can access information about any cash seizure.

''For instance, the flying squad intercepted cash. They will notify on the application and then the notification will go to the Income Tax department and they will come into action. Similarly, for seizure of any drugs or liquor, a notification will go to the Narcotics (Control) Bureau or the excise department.

''Nobody is interfering and all this data is travelling online from the lowest level to the Election Commission level,'' he elaborated.

The senior IAS officer said the EC is using a lot of technology for election management.

Talking about the difference between the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the current elections, Krishnamurthy said, ''Elections more or less follow a very standard procedure. But technology has made things easier and brought in transparency not only for the authorities but also for the voter.'' He shared that 95 per cent of the voters in Delhi registered online.

''You do not have to visit the voter registration centre if you want to enrol as a voter. There is the Voter Service Portal, BLO app and voter helpline. You can fill up the form online. In Delhi, 95 per cent of our forms are filled online while 5 per cent of people visit the centres and their physical forms are digitised there,'' he added.

From complaint management through the CVigil app to election expenditure management through the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) application, technology has brought transparency, Krishnamurthy said.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of around 65 per cent, which dipped to around 60 per cent in the 2019 general elections.

Even though heatwave conditions are predicted around May 25, when polling will be held in Delhi, the chief electoral officer said he expects a good voter turnout.

''Voter turnout is a dynamic process. The political process is a mover of voter turnout. We try to create ease of voting. We expect a good voter turnout,'' he said.

