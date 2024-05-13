Germany hasn't done enough to support Ukraine, vice chancellor says
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 18:23 IST
Germany has not done enough in its support for Ukraine, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said at a security policy conference in Berlin on Monday, adding that "others can also do more".
