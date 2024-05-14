Russia puts Bulava intercontinental missile into service, TASS reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-05-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 15:48 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has put its Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile into service, the TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the system's chief designer.
Russia conducted a submarine-launched test last November of the missile, which the Federation of American Scientists says is designed to carry up to six nuclear warheads.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement