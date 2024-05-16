Left Menu

US to issue rules on Chinese connected vehicles this autumn

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 02:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 02:35 IST
US to issue rules on Chinese connected vehicles this autumn

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday that her department plans to issue proposed rules on Chinese connected vehicles this autumn, citing national security risks to the data of Americans. Raimondo said last week the United States could take "extreme action" and ban Chinese connected vehicles or impose restrictions on them after the Biden administration in February launched a probe into whether Chinese vehicle imports pose national security risks.

Connected cars have onboard integrated network hardware that allows internet access, allowing them to share data with devices both inside and outside the vehicle. "We expect to have a rule out this fall," Raimondo told a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday, adding: "The national security risks are quite significant ... We decided to take action because this is really serious stuff."

Raimondo said connected vehicles "have thousands of sensors, thousands of chips - they're controlled by software, which is coming from Beijing in the case of Chinese-made cars. They know where the driver goes, what the driving patterns are, what you're saying in your car. It's a lot of data around U.S. persons that goes right back to Beijing." The Chinese foreign ministry previously urged the United States "to respect the laws of the market economy and principles of fair competition." It argued that Chinese cars were popular globally not because of "so-called unfair practices" but because they had emerged out of fierce market competition and were technologically innovative.

The White House said in February that the Commerce Department's probe was opened because vehicles "collect large amounts of sensitive data on their drivers and passengers (and) regularly use their cameras and sensors to record detailed information on U.S. infrastructure." Raimondo said on Wednesday, "It's not totally different than the threat of TikTok, which Congress took action on," referring to legislation passed last month that seeks to force Chinese parent company ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets or face a ban.

She reiterated prior comments that "you can imagine the most catastrophic outcome theoretically if you had a couple million cars on the road and the software were disabled." There are relatively few imports of Chinese-made light duty vehicles in the United States.

The Biden administration announced separately this week that it is quadrupling tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles along with putting new tariffs on EV batteries, parts and critical minerals. U.S. officials also face new pressure to restrict Chinese electric vehicle imports from Mexico. After the hearing, Raimondo declined to comment on what the rule may look like. Asked if it could cover Chinese automakers' vehicles assembled in Mexico, she said: "We have to figure it out. It's still in the process."

At the hearing, she said Commerce is tracking public reports that Chinese automakers are planning to assemble vehicles in Mexico. She wants to ensure they cannot avoid new U.S. tariffs. "We are going to do whatever we need to do to make sure China doesn't use Mexico to end run around these new tariffs," Raimondo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024