Reliance Retail Acquires Exclusive Rights to Distribute ASOS Fashion in India

Together with Reliance Retail, were excited to be bringing some of our fashion-led own-brands to customers in India, including ASOS Design, one of the biggest British fashion brands on the planet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 19:00 IST
Reliance Retail on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership to sell British online retailer ASOS' products in India.

''Under a long-term licensing agreement, Reliance Retail will be the exclusive retail partner for ASOS across all online and offline channels in India,'' the firm said in a statement.

ASOS' products cater to young adults.

''Reliance Retail will introduce ASOS' curated portfolio of fashion-led own brand labels to the Indian market through a multi-channel presence for ASOS and a diverse array of retail formats, including exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions, and digital commerce platforms,'' the statement said.

The agreement is ASOS' first country-wide exclusive retail partnership.

The deal with ASOS is the latest in a string of partnerships Reliance Retail has signed with international brands including Amercian jewellery seller Tiffany & Co and French luxury brand Balenciaga.

Commenting on the partnership, Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, said, ''We're excited to welcome ASOS into our fashion family, marking a significant stride in our dedication to bringing the pulse of global trends to Indian shores. This partnership reaffirms our status as India's premier retail destination, ensuring our customers have access to the cutting-edge fashion styles they crave.'' ASOS CEO José Antonio Ramos said, ''Our purpose is to give fashion lovers around the world the confidence to be whoever they want to be through access to the latest and best trends. ''Together with Reliance Retail, we're excited to be bringing some of our fashion-led own-brands to customers in India, including ASOS Design, one of the biggest British fashion brands on the planet.''

