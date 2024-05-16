Brazil's government hikes 2024 GDP, inflation forecasts
Brazil's Finance Ministry has increased its projection for the country's economic growth this year to 2.5% from the 2.2% forecast in March, the ministry's economic policy secretariat said on Thursday.
The estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) growth in Latin America's largest economy in 2025 was maintained at 2.8%.
The Brazilian government has also hiked its forecast for this year's inflation to 3.70%, from 3.50% previously, while 2025 inflation is now seen at 3.20%, compared with a 3.10% March projection.
