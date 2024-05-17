OpenAI strikes deal to bring Reddit content to ChatGPT
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 02:28 IST
Reddit has partnered with OpenAI to bring the social media platform's content to popular chatbot ChatGPT, the companies said on Thursday, sending Reddit's shares up 12% in extended trade.
The deal underscores Reddit's attempt to diversify its revenue stream by making its user-generated content available for training of artificial intelligence models. OpenAI will also become a Reddit advertising partner as part of the deal.
Earlier this year, Reddit struck a deal with Alphabet's Google that was worth about $60 million per year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
