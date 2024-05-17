OpenAI strikes deal to bring Reddit content to ChatGPT

Reddit has partnered with OpenAI to bring the social media platform's content to popular chatbot ChatGPT, the companies said on Thursday, sending Reddit's shares up 12% in extended trade.

The deal underscores Reddit's attempt to diversify its revenue stream by making its user-generated content available for training of artificial intelligence models. OpenAI will also become a Reddit advertising partner as part of the deal.

Earlier this year, Reddit struck a deal with Alphabet's Google that was worth about $60 million per year.

