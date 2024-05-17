Left Menu

ZIMLog Unveils Transformed Structure and Expanded Scope Pioneering the Future of Logistics with reliable and Personalized Precision

For more information, visit www.zim-log.com or contact our media relations team at media@zim-log.com or +972-54-624 4178. About ZIMLog: ZIMLog is a dynamic global logistics and shipping brand, offering tailored solutions for businesses engaged in international trade.

PTI | Haifa | Updated: 17-05-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 10:31 IST
ZIMLog Unveils Transformed Structure and Expanded Scope Pioneering the Future of Logistics with reliable and Personalized Precision
  • Country:
  • Israel

ZIMLog, a global freight forwarding brand, proudly unveils its renewed structure, reflecting a blend of experience and innovation aimed at meeting the diverse and evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

After more than 22 years of successful activity, primarily in China, and following a transformative upgrade, ZIMLog expands its scope of operations. Focused on personalized service and advanced tools, ZIMLog presents a fresh, efficient, and cost-effective solution in the global freight forwarding landscape.

With a strategic network spanning the globe, including branches in China, Canada, USA, Vietnam, Brazil, India, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and global partners covering the globe, ZIMLog is strategically positioned to redefine the logistics experience for businesses of all sizes and provide customers with end-to-end logistics solutions.

Harnessing decades of industry expertise, ZIMLog boasts a team of seasoned professionals offering a comprehensive suite of services, from ocean and air freight to warehousing and e-commerce logistics.

Adee Barak, General Manager of ZIMLog: ''In a world where logistics demands agility, innovation, trust, and reliability, our revamped approach underscores our commitment to providing tailor-made services that accommodate customers' needs. leveraging local market insights and global partnerships to deliver unmatched solutions''.

For more information, visit www.zim-log.comor contact our media relations team at media@zim-log.comor +972-54-624 4178.

About ZIMLog: ZIMLog is a dynamic global logistics and shipping brand, offering tailored solutions for businesses engaged in international trade. With a focus on efficiency, professionalism, and personalized service, ZIMLog gives its potential clients the edge they need for their logistic needs and are committed to delivering unparalleled quality to clients worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414857/ZIMLog_tagline_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

