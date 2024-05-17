New hovercards let you preview files in Google Drive

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates Blog

Google Drive is introducing a new "file hovercards" feature to streamline the file review process and enhance user productivity.

Previously, reviewing files in Google Drive required either manually opening each one or right-clicking and selecting "Open with > Preview." Additionally, checking for updates required opening the file and navigating to the Activity Dashboard. This process could be time-consuming, especially when managing multiple files.

The latest update introduces hovercards that appear when you simply hover your cursor over a file icon. These cards provide a quick snapshot of essential information, including file type, file owner, last modified details. The feature is particularly useful for those who handle a large number of files regularly.

"This new experience may help save time by enabling you to gain context on your files without having to open the information sidebar to view details and recent activity," Google said.

The feature is rolling out gradually to Rapid Release domains starting May 16, 2024 and Scheduled Release domains beginning May 30, 2024. It may take up to 15 days for the new feature to be visible to everyone.

Google Drive's new file hovercards feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.