Left Menu

New hovercards let you preview files in Google Drive

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 13:13 IST

 

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates Blog

Google Drive is introducing a new "file hovercards" feature to streamline the file review process and enhance user productivity.

Previously, reviewing files in Google Drive required either manually opening each one or right-clicking and selecting "Open with > Preview." Additionally, checking for updates required opening the file and navigating to the Activity Dashboard. This process could be time-consuming, especially when managing multiple files.

The latest update introduces hovercards that appear when you simply hover your cursor over a file icon. These cards provide a quick snapshot of essential information, including file type, file owner, last modified details. The feature is particularly useful for those who handle a large number of files regularly.

"This new experience may help save time by enabling you to gain context on your files without having to open the information sidebar to view details and recent activity," Google said.

The feature is rolling out gradually to Rapid Release domains starting May 16, 2024 and Scheduled Release domains beginning May 30, 2024. It may take up to 15 days for the new feature to be visible to everyone.

Google Drive's new file hovercards feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024