BRIEF-Pentagon Weighs Microsoft Licensing Upgrades- Axios
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 22:02 IST
May 17 (Reuters) -
* PENTAGON WEIGHS MICROSOFT LICENSING UPGRADES- AXIOS
* THE PENTAGON IS LOOKING AT EXPANDING ITS USE OF MICROSOFT SOFTWARE ACROSS ALL COMPONENTS STARTING NEXT MONTH- AXIOS Source text: https://tinyurl.com/24dp5ymz Further company coverage:
