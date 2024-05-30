Left Menu

India's Space Sector Reaches New Heights with Agnibaan Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the launch of the Agnibaan rocket, powered by the world's first single-piece 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine, as a significant achievement for India's space sector. Chennai-based start-up Agnikul Cosmos conducted the successful sub-orbital test flight, marking a milestone in private space endeavors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 14:30 IST
India's Space Sector Reaches New Heights with Agnibaan Launch
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the successful launch of a rocket powered by world's first single-piece 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine as a ''momentous occasion'' for India's space sector.

Chennai-based space start-up Agnikul Cosmos successfully carried out a sub-orbital test-flight of its home-built 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket -- Agnibaan -- from its own launch pad at Sriharikota, making it India's second private entity to do so. Modi, in a post on X, said, ''A remarkable feat which will make the entire nation proud!'' ''The successful launch of Agnibaan rocket powered by world's first single-piece 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine is a momentous occasion for India's space sector and a testament to the remarkable ingenuity of our Yuva Shakti. My best wishes to the @AgnikulCosmos team for their future endeavours,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024