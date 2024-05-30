India's Space Sector Reaches New Heights with Agnibaan Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the successful launch of a rocket powered by world's first single-piece 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine as a ''momentous occasion'' for India's space sector.

Chennai-based space start-up Agnikul Cosmos successfully carried out a sub-orbital test-flight of its home-built 3D-printed semi-cryogenic rocket -- Agnibaan -- from its own launch pad at Sriharikota, making it India's second private entity to do so. Modi, in a post on X, said, ''A remarkable feat which will make the entire nation proud!'' ''The successful launch of Agnibaan rocket powered by world's first single-piece 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine is a momentous occasion for India's space sector and a testament to the remarkable ingenuity of our Yuva Shakti. My best wishes to the @AgnikulCosmos team for their future endeavours,'' he said.

