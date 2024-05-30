Google Cloud and EkStep Foundation Unite to Revolutionize Digital Public Infrastructure
Google Cloud and Bengaluru-based EkStep Foundation have partnered to fast-track the adoption of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Digital Public Goods (DPGs). The collaboration involves supporting various DPGs and working with third parties to create sandboxes on the Google Cloud marketplace. This initiative aims to foster innovation and drive positive change across different sectors.
- Country:
- India
Google Cloud and Bengaluru-based EkStep Foundation have collaborated to expedite the adoption of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Digital Public Goods (DPGs) across different domains and sectors, according to a joint statement.
Through this partnership, Google Cloud will support various DPGs, and partner with third parties like private players, non-profit organisations, and government agencies to list their sandboxes on the Google Cloud marketplace.
This will enable proof of concepts for the creation and enhancement of DPGs and DPIs, and identify Google Cloud products relevant to DPI adoption, the statement said.
''Through our advanced Cloud capabilities and EkStep's understanding of digital public goods and infrastructure, we aim to foster innovation, empower communities and create solutions to drive positive change across sectors," said Anil Bhansali, VP Engineering and Head of India Development Centre at Google Cloud India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Google Cloud
- EkStep Foundation
- DPI
- DPG
- innovation
- technology
- partnership
- sandboxes
- India
- adoption
ALSO READ
Rapyder Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS for Driving Generative AI Led Innovation
Rapyder Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS for Driving Generative AI Led Innovation
Supreme Court Embraces Technology: CJI Advocates for Virtual Hearings, Noting Significant Case Disposition
Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action
Sri Lanka Explores Small Arms Production Partnership with India