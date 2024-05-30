Left Menu

Google Cloud and EkStep Foundation Unite to Revolutionize Digital Public Infrastructure

Google Cloud and Bengaluru-based EkStep Foundation have partnered to fast-track the adoption of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Digital Public Goods (DPGs). The collaboration involves supporting various DPGs and working with third parties to create sandboxes on the Google Cloud marketplace. This initiative aims to foster innovation and drive positive change across different sectors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 15:01 IST
Google Cloud and EkStep Foundation Unite to Revolutionize Digital Public Infrastructure
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Google Cloud and Bengaluru-based EkStep Foundation have collaborated to expedite the adoption of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Digital Public Goods (DPGs) across different domains and sectors, according to a joint statement.

Through this partnership, Google Cloud will support various DPGs, and partner with third parties like private players, non-profit organisations, and government agencies to list their sandboxes on the Google Cloud marketplace.

This will enable proof of concepts for the creation and enhancement of DPGs and DPIs, and identify Google Cloud products relevant to DPI adoption, the statement said.

''Through our advanced Cloud capabilities and EkStep's understanding of digital public goods and infrastructure, we aim to foster innovation, empower communities and create solutions to drive positive change across sectors," said Anil Bhansali, VP Engineering and Head of India Development Centre at Google Cloud India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024