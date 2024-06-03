Left Menu

The Real Issue with Social Media Bans: Enhancing Online Experiences for Children

Governments in Australia are proposing social media bans for children under 14 or 16. These bans divert attention from the real issue: improving digital experiences for children. Experts argue that instead of restrictions, efforts should focus on creating safe, enjoyable, and educational online environments tailored to different age groups.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 03-06-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 10:17 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
June 3, Brisbane (360info) - Governments across Australia are weighing the implementation of social media bans for children under 14 or 16, a move that risks distracting from the critical issue of enhancing digital experiences for the young.

Backed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the federal government is allocating AUD 6.5 million towards a pilot for age verification technology. However, experts warn that such bans could force children's social media use underground and miss the greater need for safe, educational, and enjoyable online environments.

Advocates argue the focus should be on making digital spaces better for children through age-appropriate design and broader societal engagement rather than punitive restrictions. This call for a more thoughtful approach emphasizes quality standards and developing child-friendly digital experiences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

