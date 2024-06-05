Left Menu

A Russian cosmonaut becomes the first person to spend 1,000 days in space

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 05-06-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 17:27 IST
A Russian cosmonaut becomes the first person to spend 1,000 days in space
A 59-year-old Russian cosmonaut has become the first person to spend 1,000 days in space, Russian space agency Roscosmos said Wednesday.

Oleg Kononenko achieved the milestone on Tuesday, having made five journeys to the International Space Station dating back to 2008.

His current trip to the ISS began September 15, 2023, when he launched alongside NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara and compatriot Nikolai Chub.

Kononenko first took the cumulative space time record in February 2024, when he surpassed the total of 878 days, 11 hours, 29 minutes, and 48 seconds set by fellow Russian Gennady Padalka in 2015.

If Kononenko's mission ends as scheduled September 23, 2024, he will have spent a total of 1,110 days in orbit.

''There's this awareness that you have achieved something new and important, that you've overcome a certain milestone, touched the unknown," Kononenko told Russian state news agency TASS. "It gives you confidence, and pride in the work you've done." He also told TASS that his American colleagues on the ISS were among the first to congratulate him on his achievement.

The International Space Station is one of the few areas in which the United States and Russia still cooperate closely following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Roscosmos announced in December that its cross-flight programme with NASA transporting astronauts to the ISS had been extended until 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

