France Boosts Ukraine Development with €650 Million Fund

France will open a development agency in Ukraine with an overall envelope of 450 million euros ($489.15 million) while also launching a fund for critical infrastructure projects worth another 200 million euros, the president's office said on Wednesday. Paris will announce the two the two bilateral accords to boost reconstruction during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to France on June 6-7.

Speaking to journalists in a briefing, a French presidency official declined to comment on whether an agreement to send French military instructors to Ukraine would also be announced during the visit. ($1 = 0.9200 euros)

