Left Menu

Ten Indian Startups Shine on World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers 2024 List

Ten Indian startups, including Pixxel and Niramai, have made it to the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers 2024 list. This list highlights 100 leading tech startups globally, with focuses ranging from AI innovations to clean energy solutions. Notably, nine Indian companies remain in the spotlight for their groundbreaking contributions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:29 IST
Ten Indian Startups Shine on World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers 2024 List
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Ten Indian startups, including Pixxel, Niramai, and Sarvam AI, have earned a spot on the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers 2024 list. The list, featuring 100 groundbreaking tech startups, recognizes innovations in AI, clean energy, biotech, and more.

Notable inclusions are Niramai's AI-based early-stage breast cancer detection test, Pixxel's hyperspectral satellite imagery, and Sarvam AI's foundational AI models focused on Indian languages. Other Indian names like Amperehour, Cropin, and Entri are making significant strides in renewable energy and farm management solutions.

The list, historically containing names like Airbnb, Google, and Spotify, continues to spotlight technological advancements from 23 countries, with one-third of the companies led by women CEOs. Indian startups particularly stand out in areas of neurotechnology and clean tech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024