Ten Indian Startups Shine on World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers 2024 List

Ten Indian startups, including Pixxel, Niramai, and Sarvam AI, have earned a spot on the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers 2024 list. The list, featuring 100 groundbreaking tech startups, recognizes innovations in AI, clean energy, biotech, and more.

Notable inclusions are Niramai's AI-based early-stage breast cancer detection test, Pixxel's hyperspectral satellite imagery, and Sarvam AI's foundational AI models focused on Indian languages. Other Indian names like Amperehour, Cropin, and Entri are making significant strides in renewable energy and farm management solutions.

The list, historically containing names like Airbnb, Google, and Spotify, continues to spotlight technological advancements from 23 countries, with one-third of the companies led by women CEOs. Indian startups particularly stand out in areas of neurotechnology and clean tech.

