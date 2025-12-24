REPLUS: Pioneering India's Clean Energy Solutions

Left Menu

REPLUS, a leader in Battery Energy Storage Systems, EV battery packs, and hybrid solutions, supports clean energy transitions in India and AMEA. Delivering on-ground reliability, the company has seen explosive growth. It focuses on innovation, advanced cooling, and localisation to align with India's net-zero ambitions.

In a move to address real-world energy challenges, REPLUS operates as a leading innovator in the design and manufacturing of Battery Energy Storage Systems, EV battery packs, and hybrid battery solutions. With over 200 engineers, technicians, and clean-energy experts, the firm serves a wide array of clients across India and the AMEA region.

Over five years, REPLUS has seen its revenue skyrocket nearly 400% between 2021 and 2022, doubling yet again in 2023, and achieving a five-fold increase in 2024. This growth is driven by a soaring demand for domestically produced energy storage systems and electric mobility solutions, in line with India's Aatmanirbhar goals.

As it looks to the future, REPLUS is aiming to advance its liquid-cooled Battery Energy Storage Systems and next-gen battery packs, specially tailored for India's unique climate. To support this, the company is expanding its manufacturing capabilities and investing in locally sourced materials, further cementing its role in India's clean-energy and mobility transformation.

