Left Menu

Tesla's Pivotal Vote on Musk's $44.9 Billion Compensation Package

Tesla shareholders are set to vote on restoring Elon Musk's USD 44.9 billion pay package. If rejected, Musk might take AI research to another company or leave Tesla. Approval would likely keep him at the company, though uncertainty remains. Musk has already secured $6 billion for AI development at his xAI venture.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:06 IST
Tesla's Pivotal Vote on Musk's $44.9 Billion Compensation Package
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

Tesla shareholders face a crucial decision on Thursday to determine whether to reinstate CEO Elon Musk's USD 44.9 billion compensation package. The vote follows a Delaware judge's annulment of the all-stock plan in January. If the shareholders oppose the move, Musk has hinted at shifting his focus on artificial intelligence research to another venture or potentially exiting Tesla.

Approval of the package would likely ensure Musk's continued leadership in the company, touted as a global front-runner in electric vehicles and now shifting towards AI and robotics. Though analysts predict reapproval, uncertainties linger as Musk demands a 25% stake in Tesla and threatens to take AI research elsewhere if unmet. His xAI project has already secured $6 billion in funding, intensifying the stakes.

A separate ballot issue considers relocating Tesla's legal base from Delaware to Texas to avoid Delaware court oversight. Top institutional shareholders have mostly stayed silent or undecided, while opponents cite concerns over performance triggers, dilution, and key person risk. Despite opposition from major advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis, Tesla is engaging in an aggressive campaign for approval before Thursday's vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024