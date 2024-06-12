COAI Advocates 6 GHz Spectrum Allocation and Fair Data Usage Policy for 5G Expansion

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has called on the government to allocate the 6 GHz band spectrum for 5G network expansion and implement a fair share data network usage policy. This policy would ensure that major applications contribute financially for the excessive data traffic they generate.

COAI, which includes major telecom players like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, outlined its priorities for the newly elected government. These include increasing the number of test labs to speed up the rollout of telecom networks. The industry body cited a GSMA report indicating that India could save up to USD 10 billion annually in 5G deployment costs by utilizing the 6 GHz spectrum.

The COAI also stressed the need for abundant spectrum resources to support future 6G innovations, urging the government to plan strategically for 6 GHz resources. Additionally, it requested a review of spectrum pricing and associated revenue concerns, highlighting that despite significant investments in 4G and 5G, Indian telecom providers have one of the lowest Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) globally.

In its wish list, COAI also called for the abolition of minimum rollout obligations, allowing telecom service providers more flexibility in their rollout strategies. The organization reiterated its demand for a fair share data network usage policy, particularly targeting Large Traffic Generators like Google, Facebook, and Netflix. They argue that these companies should share their revenue with telecom providers due to their heavy use of data infrastructure.

Addressing telecom network equipment theft, COAI acknowledged government measures to categorize such theft as a serious offense. However, it urged further steps, including police protection for telecom infrastructure and blocking websites selling equipment illegally.

