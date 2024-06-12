Elon Musk Drops Lawsuit Against OpenAI Amid Controversy
Elon Musk has withdrawn his lawsuit against OpenAI prior to a scheduled hearing, citing a breach of the company's founding aims. Musk accused OpenAI of shifting focus from public benefit to profit, influenced by its partnership with Microsoft. No reason was provided for the lawsuit's dismissal.
In a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk has withdrawn his lawsuit against OpenAI just before a scheduled hearing. The tech mogul had accused the artificial intelligence company and its CEO, Sam Altman, of betraying its foundational principles aimed at benefiting humanity over profit.
Filed in February at the San Francisco Superior Court, Musk's lawsuit claimed that when he funded OpenAI's creation, he secured an agreement with Altman and President Greg Brockman to keep the organization as a nonprofit. The agreement purportedly mandated the development of technology for public benefit and the openness of its code, rather than walling it off for private gain.
However, Musk contended that OpenAI's close relationship with Microsoft had set their founding mission "aflame," alleging a shift towards profit-making at the expense of public good. Despite legal experts being skeptical about the lawsuit's success, Musk's legal team filed a notice to dismiss the case on Tuesday, providing no reasons for the withdrawal. Reactions from Musk and OpenAI remain undisclosed.
