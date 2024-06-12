Left Menu

Elon Musk Drops Lawsuit Against OpenAI Amid Controversy

Elon Musk has withdrawn his lawsuit against OpenAI prior to a scheduled hearing, citing a breach of the company's founding aims. Musk accused OpenAI of shifting focus from public benefit to profit, influenced by its partnership with Microsoft. No reason was provided for the lawsuit's dismissal.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:14 IST
Elon Musk Drops Lawsuit Against OpenAI Amid Controversy
Elon Musk

In a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk has withdrawn his lawsuit against OpenAI just before a scheduled hearing. The tech mogul had accused the artificial intelligence company and its CEO, Sam Altman, of betraying its foundational principles aimed at benefiting humanity over profit.

Filed in February at the San Francisco Superior Court, Musk's lawsuit claimed that when he funded OpenAI's creation, he secured an agreement with Altman and President Greg Brockman to keep the organization as a nonprofit. The agreement purportedly mandated the development of technology for public benefit and the openness of its code, rather than walling it off for private gain.

However, Musk contended that OpenAI's close relationship with Microsoft had set their founding mission "aflame," alleging a shift towards profit-making at the expense of public good. Despite legal experts being skeptical about the lawsuit's success, Musk's legal team filed a notice to dismiss the case on Tuesday, providing no reasons for the withdrawal. Reactions from Musk and OpenAI remain undisclosed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024