Jio Satellite Communications Seeks Spectrum for Satellite Broadband Trials

Jio Satellite Communications is advancing its satellite broadband service plans, having recently sought spectrum from the Department of Telecom for trial purposes following an authorisation by In-Space, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Department of Telecom has already granted Jio Satellite Communications a GMPCS service licence and an internet service provider licence. "Jio Satellite Communications has applied for trial spectrum last month. The commercial rollout will commence once the government finalises the spectrum for satellite communication," a source told PTI.

Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms has established a joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES for satellite communication services. Meanwhile, Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb has also received all necessary clearances and was given trial spectrum in March.

Although the Telecommunications Act, 2023 allows administrative allocation of spectrum for point-to-point communications to satellite companies, the specific rules and details for radio wave allocation are still pending finalisation by the government.

