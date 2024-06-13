State-owned MECON Seeks Proposals for Hydrogen Injection Pilot Projects

State-owned MECON has announced a request for proposals (RfP) for groundbreaking pilot projects involving hydrogen injection in sponge iron plants and blast furnaces, an official statement revealed on Thursday.

This strategic move by MECON, aimed at promoting decarbonization and sustainability, has been endorsed by the Ministry of Steel.

The RfP document, accessible on e-tender mode via Tenderwizard, MECON's website, and the central procurement portal, invites submissions until July 8, 2024. Eligible participants include central public sector enterprises, state government-owned entities, private sector players, and academic and research institutions.

MECON, functioning under the Ministry of Steel, is spearheading this initiative as part of its broader commitment to reducing carbon footprints within the steel manufacturing process, specifically in Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plants and blast furnaces.

Utilizing hydrogen in these processes could revolutionize the industry's approach to sustainability, cutting down significantly on carbon emissions from traditional methods that rely heavily on coking coal.

