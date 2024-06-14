Left Menu

Pentagon Chooses Blue Origin, SpaceX, and ULA for $5.6 Billion Space Missions

The U.S. Department of Defense has selected Blue Origin, SpaceX, and United Launch Alliance (ULA) to compete for national security space missions in a program worth $5.6 billion. This selection marks the next phase of the Pentagon's rocket launch program, requiring rockets to be mission-ready by December.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 03:25 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 03:25 IST
Pentagon Chooses Blue Origin, SpaceX, and ULA for $5.6 Billion Space Missions
AI Generated Representative Image

The U.S. Department of Defense on Thursday picked Blue Origin, SpaceX and the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA) to compete for national security space missions, making initial selections under an award program valued at $5.6 billion. The Pentagon did not say which of the companies' rockets it selected, but noted seven companies bid for entry into the program, which seeks rockets that must be ready to fly their first missions to space by December.

SpaceX and ULA since 2020 have been the Pentagon's primary rocket launch providers under a different procurement program. Thursday's announcement is part of the next phase of that program, Phase 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024